Police: Woman accidentally killed boyfriend while acting out movie scene
FULTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman is accused of accidentally killing her boyfriend as they acted out a movie scene involving a gun, only to have the gun go off.
Kalesha Marie Peterson of Fulton is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of David Dalton.
Peterson called 911 Thursday night and officers found Dalton in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say Peterson told investigators that the two were watching a movie and drinking when Dalton suggested they play out a movie scene involving a firearm. Police did not identify the movie.
Police say that in addition to drinking, Peterson was taking several prescription medications.
Peterson is jailed and does not yet have a listed attorney.
