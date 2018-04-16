Police: Woman, 7-year-old boy injured in shooting

43°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP)- Police have arrested the person they believe shot a woman and a 7-year-old boy inside their home Sunday, WWL-TV reports.

New Orleans police said in a news release Sunday that the victims, who are cousins, were sleeping in a home when they heard a loud noise. When they looked at their security cameras, they saw an unknown man on their front porch.

News outlets report the victims started screaming and the man started shooting into the house. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the foot. The child sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both victims are listed in stable condition. Police say other family members were in the home during the incident but were not injured.

