Police warn residents of phone scam asking for social security numbers

MORGAN CITY- The Morgan City Police Department is warning residents about scam phone calls asking residents for their social security number.

Authorities say victims have received a call from a number that appears to originate from the Thibodaux area stating they are with Louisiana Medicaid. During the conversations, victims said the caller asked for their social security number.

The Morgan City Police Department advises that residents never provide that type of information to any untrusted sources.