38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police warn residents of phone scam asking for social security numbers

2 hours 53 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, December 28 2017 Dec 28, 2017 December 28, 2017 8:29 AM December 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY- The Morgan City Police Department is warning residents about scam phone calls asking residents for their social security number.

Authorities say victims have received a call from a number that appears to originate from the Thibodaux area stating they are with Louisiana Medicaid. During the conversations, victims said the caller asked for their social security number.

The Morgan City Police Department advises that residents never provide that type of information to any untrusted sources.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days