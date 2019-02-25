56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Victim steps in as man attempts to hurt juvenile

Monday, February 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing a battery charge for harming an elderly woman over the weekend.

The attack happened around 3:33 p.m. Saturday at a home on Kay Drive. According to the arrest report, Leo Hunerjager III was in the processes of hurting a juvenile when the elderly victim stepped in.

Hunerjager allegedly grabbed the woman's arms and pushed her across the room. He then grabbed her a second time and pushed her down.

Authorities say Hunerjager admitted to getting into an argument with the victim, however, he requested a lawyer, so authorities ended the interview.

Hunerjager was charged with simple battery of the infirm.

