Police: Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring

October 19, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PEARL RIVER - Louisiana police say an unpaid $7 Waffle House bill has led them to make two arrests and break a Los Angeles-based identity theft ring.
  
Pearl River police say investigators were told two men drove off in a U-Haul van after stiffing the restaurant Saturday. Police say patrol officers spotted the van at a hotel and a passenger ran into some woods as they approached.
  
A police statement Thursday says officers arrested both the driver and passenger, and a search of the van turned up fake identification and credit cards, credit card skimming devices - and a Waffle House receipt for $7.41.
  
Police say investigators are working with the Secret Service and more arrests are possible.
  
Chief J.J. Jennings says there's an etiquette lesson: "Pay your bill and tip your waitress."

