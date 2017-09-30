Police unit involved in crash on Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A police unit was involved in a crash on Scenic Hwy. Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police confirm the wreck occurred some time after 8:30 p.m. on Scenic Hwy near Blount Road. They say another vehicle was flipped in the crash. It is unclear which vehicle was at fault in the accident.

Few details were immediately available, though police confirmed the officer involved did not receive major injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.