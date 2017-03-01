Police union to honor woman who saved officer during attack

BATON ROUGE – The International Union of Police Associations will be holding a ceremony on Thursday to honor a woman that saved a Baton Rouge officer during an arrest that went awry.

A suspect BRPD Corporal Billy Amie was trying to arrest on Feb. 20 began striking him in the head with his officer's baton. The suspect also grabbed Aime's firearm and attempted to remove it from the holster. During the incident, Vickie Williams-Tillman noticed the situation and contacted authorities. She also jumped on the suspect's back in an attempt to stop the suspect. She prevented the suspect from injuring Amie and he was later arrested.

Williams-Tillman will be presented with a letter of commendation from Sam A. Cabral, president of the International Union of Police Associations.

"Your actions on that day undoubtedly saved Officer Amie from more serious injury and likely saved his life," Cabral wrote in the letter.

The letter further stated that Williams-Tillman's " brave and decisive actions belied such notions and certainly mark you as an outstanding citizen, a woman of great personal courage and a real heroine."

The ceremony will be held on March 2 at 2 p.m. WBRZ will livestream it on Facebook.