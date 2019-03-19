69°
Police: Unicorn-costumed robbery suspect has been unmasked

2 hours 40 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 March 19, 2019 1:27 PM March 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Province

BALDWIN, Md. (AP) - The robbery suspect wore a unicorn costume, and police in Maryland say he has been unmasked.

News outlets report that Baltimore County police say 28-year-old Jacob William Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a convenience store register with a crowbar Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes from High's Dairy Store.

The pair's car crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into mailboxes, a utility pole, shrubbery and a boulder, which sent the car back across the road until it hit a tree. Both men were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Svezzese was treated and released, but Rogge remains hospitalized in serious condition. Court records didn't list lawyers for them. Police say a discarded unicorn costume was later found in bushes.

