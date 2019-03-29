Police: Undercover officer busts massage parlor offering sexual favors for cash

BATON ROUGE - Two women were booked into jail Friday after police discovered they were allegedly charging money for sexual encounters at a local massage parlor.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the arrests were made after multiple undercover visits to Sports Massage on Muriel Drive. Police took two employees into custody, identified as Youping Yao and Caihong Ding.

Arrest records say an undercover officer first visited the business earlier this week and confirmed they would offer to perform sex acts during massages for extra money. The affidavit said an undercover officer visited the business Wednesday and Thursday and was offered sexual favors for money during both visits.

During a search of the business, officers found several hidden containers stuffed with unused condoms and $569 in cash. Police were able to check the money and found six $20 bills used by the undercover detective.

Both women were arrested Friday and booked on charges of prostitution by massage and pandering.