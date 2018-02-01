66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Two victims in shooting at Los Angeles school

5 hours 9 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, February 01 2018 Feb 1, 2018 February 01, 2018 11:49 AM February 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KABC
LOS ANGELES -Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
  
Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.
  
Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.
  
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days