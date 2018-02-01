Police: Two victims in shooting at Los Angeles school

Photo: KABC

LOS ANGELES -Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.

Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.