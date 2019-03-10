Police: Two injured in shooting on Sherwood Valley Court

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting on 11624 Sherwood Valley Court Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near N. Harrells Ferry Road. One of the shooting victims was transported to local hospital and the second one reportedly fled the scene. The extent of the victims injuries is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.