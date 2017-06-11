86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Two hurt in shooting on Fairfields Avenue

June 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims on Fairfields Avenue Saturday night. 

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Fairfields Avenue.

According to BRPD, two were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

