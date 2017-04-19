Police: Two arrested for using counterfeit money at LSU student union

BATON ROUGE – Two men were arrested after police say they used counterfeit money at LSU's student union.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tre Fletcher and Colon Neely for charges of monetary instrument abuse, theft and criminal conspiracy.

The incident occurred on March 27 when police responded to a complaint of theft near the student union. According to arrest documents, the victim told police that a man, later identified as Fletcher, approached him and asked if he had change for a $100 bill. After the victim stated that he did have change, another man, later identified as Colon Neely, also approached him asking for change and gave him a bill folded, that appeared to be a $100 bill.

The victim took the bill and gave Fletcher and Neely the change for the bills.

According to arrest records, the victim opened the bills and noticed that they said "Motion Picture Use Only." The victim ran after Fletcher and Neely and called LSUPD.

LSU PD officers located Fletcher, questioned him and he was released without arrest due to the statement he gave at the time.

After further investigation, surveillance video showed that Fletcher statements to officers contradicted what occurred.

According to arrest records, Neely was previously arrested for the same scam involving counterfeit money in 2016.