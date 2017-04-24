Police: two arrested for armed robbery at Baker gas station

Photo: Brandon Dunbar (left), Andrew Washington (right)

BAKER – Police say two men were arrested after robbing two customers at a Baker gas station over the weekend.

Brandon Dunbar and Andrew Washington were both charged with felony counts of armed robbery Sunday. They were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the crime happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of Plank Road. Two victims told Baker Police that a man, later identified as Dunbar, approached them with a silver handgun. Dunbar tapped one the victims on the chest with the gun and demanded money. The victims gave Dunbar $10 before he fled in a small four-door car.

The victims said a second man, later identified as 47-year-old Andrew Washington, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

Sunday, Baker Police detectives used security video from the gas station to watch the attack. Detectives say they also saw Dunbar use a Louisiana driver’s license to purchase cigarettes at the store just before the crime. Documents say the video showed Dunbar return to the car and Washington gave him a handgun.

Detectives later contacted Dunbar at the Baton Rouge address listed on his driver’s license. Documents say Dunbar admitted to the crime and identified Washington as the second suspect. Washington was also arrested at his home without incident.

Police say Dunbar said he committed the robbery because he was in “hard times” and did not have money. Washington denied any knowledge of the armed robbery or the handgun.

Detectives note that Dunbar has a criminal history including charges for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearms and drug arrests.