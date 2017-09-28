88°
Police: Toddler shot 2 other kids at Michigan home day care

Thursday, September 28 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDIV
DEARBORN, Mich. - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit.
  
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has determined that the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" at around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
  
Police said Thursday that the wounded 3 years olds are in serious but stable condition at a hospital.
  
Haddad says the gun was kept in the Dearborn home. Several other children were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were taken to the police station to be reunited with their parents.
  
No one has been charged. Police say investigators plan to meet with prosecutors to determine whether charges will be brought.

