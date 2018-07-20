90°
Police: Toddler dies after 3 hours in hot day-care van
HOUSTON (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being left in a hot day care center van for three and a half hours parked outside the center in northwest Houston.
A statement from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says the child was found unresponsive when his father arrived at Discovering Me Academy about 7 p.m. Thursday to pick him up. The van was parked since 3 p.m., and deputies said its interior was 113 degrees when they arrived.
The child was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. An employee was questioned, but no charges were filed. The academy had been cited in 2015 for not reporting a wreck involving the van in a timely manner and for a driver not knowing how many children were in her group.
