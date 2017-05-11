Police to search landfill in death of Colorado woman

Image: Denver Post

BOULDER - Police continue to look for evidence in the death of a Colorado woman whose partial remains were found in Oklahoma in February.



Police in Boulder, Colorado said Wednesday that they plan to search an out-of-state landfill for evidence related to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead. They won't say where the landfill is or what they're looking for.



Mead was reported missing in Boulder in February along with her 1-year-old daughter. The girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore, near Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Densmore is charged with killing her. He has not entered a plea yet.



Mead's torso was found Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa. Investigators believe she was dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and have said her remains could have been discarded anywhere between there and Oklahoma.