Latest Weather Blog
Police to search landfill in death of Colorado woman
BOULDER - Police continue to look for evidence in the death of a Colorado woman whose partial remains were found in Oklahoma in February.
Police in Boulder, Colorado said Wednesday that they plan to search an out-of-state landfill for evidence related to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead. They won't say where the landfill is or what they're looking for.
Mead was reported missing in Boulder in February along with her 1-year-old daughter. The girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore, near Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Densmore is charged with killing her. He has not entered a plea yet.
Mead's torso was found Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa. Investigators believe she was dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and have said her remains could have been discarded anywhere between there and Oklahoma.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students make prosthetic hand for classmate using 3D printer
-
Elementary students donate money for EBRSO bulletproof vests
-
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
-
Large barge tipped over in False River, been there since August
-
Judge lifts Council on Aging director's restraining order against client's family