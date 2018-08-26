Police ticket driver who crashed through house during rampage in neighborhood

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police said a 28-year-old was cited after a bizarre, early-morning rampage through an upscale neighborhood left a trail of destruction.

Police said Christopher Pender was driving a vehicle and smashed through the wall of a home and crashed into a garage door of a home on Lakeridge Drive behind the Governor’s Mansion early Saturday morning. Pender left the scene after the fiasco, police said.

Pender was cited for hit and run, reckless operation, driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Police released a short narrative of the situation to WBRZ late Saturday but neighbors describe a more chaotic scene.

In a Facebook post thread about the situation, neighbors of the quiet and hidden subdivision overlooking Capitol Lake described a lackadaisical driver backing in and out of driveways before crashing through the home and taking off. Police, they said, tracked the driver down after leaving the neighborhood and reportedly getting onto I-110.

Police did not confirm the neighbors’ stories but said Pender was tested by police and found not to be impaired.