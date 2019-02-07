62°
Police: Thieves steal credit card in Denham Springs, go on multi-parish spending spree

BATON ROUGE - State police are looking for two people who used a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases in multiple parishes.

After the card was stolen from the owners of a business in Dehnam Springs, the victims said the card was apparently used by the thieves in Baker, Prairieville and Baton Rouge.

Surveillance video captured the two men making purchases at multiple stores. Both men were seen wearing fluorescent green vests, with one of them reading 'SECURITY'.

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to call state police at 225-925-3703.

