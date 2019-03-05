32°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Thief steals Remy Martin liquor bottle worth $4,000
SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) - Police are searching for a thief with expensive taste in Massachusetts.
Chris Gasbarro's Fine Wine and Spirits in Seekonk says someone stole a $4,000 bottle of the Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac from its store last week. The bottle was kept in a locked glass case, and security cameras captured a man either picking the lock or using a key to open the case.
The man tucked the bottle in his pants, used money to purchase a separate item, and left the store. The store is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the man's arrest.
Police say the man faces a felony charge of larceny over $1,200. Anyone with information is asked to contact Seekonk police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Team Coverage: 2019 Mardi Gras festivities
-
Freeze warning issued during blooming season, gardeners concerned
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine despite near-freezing temps
-
FEMA finally issues funding for flood-damaged government housing in Denham Springs
-
New Roads parade all set to roll Tuesday