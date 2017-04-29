88°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Texas officer faked his own death, fled into Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities in Texas say a police officer who notified his wife that he planned to kill himself actually faked his own death and fled to Mexico.
An arrest affidavit revealed Friday that 29-year-old Austin officer Coleman Martin earlier in the week texted his wife a photo of a note indicating he meant to drown himself in a lake near the border with Mexico.
But authorities later were contacted by a woman who received an email from Martin explaining that he abandoned his car at the lake.
He then rode a bike to a convenience store, grabbed a taxi to the border and hopped a bus into Mexico.
Authorities on Saturday continued to search for Martin, who's been charged with a misdemeanor count of making a false report.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: EBR Mayor discusses possible Sterling decision
-
Residents near landfill say it's affecting their health
-
BRPD fighting with FEMA to replace flood-damaged squad cars
-
WATCH: EBR Mayor-President discusses rumors of Alton Sterling decision
-
BRPD to hold blood drive for officer injured in I-12 crash