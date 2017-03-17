74°
Police: Tennessee deputy fatally shoots Louisiana man

March 17, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ALAMO - Officials say a Tennessee deputy has fatally shot a New Orleans man who tried to strike deputies with his vehicle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Crockett County sheriff's deputies initially responded Thursday after 37-year-old Rodney James Hess blocked traffic on a highway near Alamo. The statement says Hess was acting erratically, refused to obey orders and tried to strike the deputies at least twice with his vehicle.

While events escalated, police say at least one Crockett County deputy fired his gun and struck Hess, who was taken to a hospital in Memphis where he was later pronounced dead.

Hess is black. Officials have not release the name or race of the deputy involved.

