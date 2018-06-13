Police: Teller steals thousands from Louisiana bank, flees to California

MORGAN CITY - A bank employee has been arrested in Long Beach, California after she allegedly stole cash from her workplace and then fled Louisiana.

Police say 37-year-old Stephanie Williams is accused of stealing money from a bank in the Morgan City area.

Management at the bank says suspicion arose when Williams failed to show up for work. Inspection of her bank drawer revealed it had been damaged and more than $25,000 was apparently stolen.

The investigation soon revealed that Williams had left Louisiana for California. On Tuesday, Long Beach police found Williams and she was extradited back to Louisiana.

She faces charges of theft and criminal damage to property.