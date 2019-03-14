Police: Teens arrested in connection to weekend shooting on N. Acadian Thruway

Photo: Breonjeane Clark and Chole Tucker

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

Authorities received reports of shots fired around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of N. Acadian Thruway, near Oswego Street. Two victims were transported to a local hospital.

Sources say one is in critical condition and the other is stable. Their names have not been released.

On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department made two arrests in connection with the crime.

Breonjeane Clark, 19, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Chole Tucker, 18, is facing two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

According to arrest documents Clark and Tucker arrived at the scene in a gray Camry. From video surveillance taken from the store, officers observed Clark get out of the car and walk into the business. She later exits the store and gets in the passenger side of the car driven by Tucker.

At short time later, the victims arrived at the scene in a rust colored vehicle. At that point, Clark got out and shot directly at them. Both victims were injured.

After the incident, Clark got back into the vehicle and Tucker drove them away from the scene.