81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Teen stole AR-15 from deputy, dances on Instagram

1 hour 50 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 August 20, 2018 6:27 AM August 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Miami Herald

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An Instagram video tipped off police looking for an assault rifle that had been stolen from a sheriff's deputy's unmarked car.

An arrest affidavit says a 17-year-old teen is accused of taking the weapon and tactical gear on Aug. 14. Boynton Beach police arrested him Saturday night after he was seen on an Instagram video holding the AR-15 in the air as he danced to rap music.

Investigators say the social media video gave them grounds for a search warrant. The rifle was found under the teen's mattress. The deputy told police the items, including two loaded magazines, a Taser, and a ballistic helmet, were taken from his car while it was parked outside a shopping center.

The teen is charged with grand theft and burglary.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days