Police: Teen accidently shoots himself while fleeing officer

Thursday, July 19 2018
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a teenager had shot himself in the leg while he was running away from an officer.
 
Police tell NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that the 14-year-old was shot in the St. Roch neighborhood when the gun he was carrying in his waistband fired during the chase Wednesday morning. Police say officers had been called out about a group of boys carrying weapons.
 
Police spokesman Gary Scheets says there is an investigation and it has not yet been determined if any charges will be pursued.
 
It is unclear what condition the 14-year-old is in.
 

