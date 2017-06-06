Police: Suspects wanted for burglarizing vacant Baton Rouge apartments

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking multiple suspects in connection to several burglaries on Airline Highway.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the suspects are accused of burglarizing several vacant apartments at the construction site of the Port Royal Apartment complex on May 15.

Investigators believe the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of miscellaneous appliances from the units, loaded them in a newer model Chevrolet or GMC type truck and fled the area.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the Burglary Division of BRPD at 389-3824.