Police: Suspect who shot LDWF agent arrested for attempted murder, second suspect arrested

MONROE - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler was shot multiple times during a vehicle stop on US 165 in Morehouse Parish early Saturday morning.

State Police Detectives' investigation of the shooting lead to the arrest of 31-year-old Amethyst Baird of Monroe. Baird was charged and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of attempted first degree murder of a police officer, according to State Police.

During the investigation, State Police discovered that 34-year-old Jeremy Gullette of Monroe assisted Baird in the crime, authorities said.

Gullette was charged and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder, according to State Police.

"I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of investigators to quickly identify and arrest these suspects," said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. "We continue to pray for Agent Wheeler as he recovers from this senseless assault."

