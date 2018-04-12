Police: Suspect stabbed by victim during attack

BATON ROUGE- A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed by his ex-girlfriend when he tried to attack her.

Jerome Matthews, 31, is charged with home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

On April 6, Matthews entered a home in the 500 block of Brice Street. According to the arrest report, Matthews kicked the door open.

Once inside Matthews, who was armed with a handgun, pushed the victim which led to a physical struggle between the two. Matthews then threatened to "pistol whip" the victim.

The victim was able to arm herself with a knife and stabbed Matthews in the chest in self-defense, according to the affidavit. The incident occurred in the presence of several children under the age of 12.

After the attack, Matthews left the scene in a 2007 Ford Fusion. He was driven to the Baton Rouge General Hospital and later transported to the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for his injuries.

Matthews' car was located and towed by authorities.

On Wednesday, authorities searched the car and found a 9mm pistol. Later that day, Matthews turned himself in to authorities.