Police suspect man set fire to target responders in California
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Investigators believe a 77-year-old resident set a fire at the California retirement home where he lives to target first responders in a shooting.
Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna says that's based off a preliminary investigation conducted after Monday morning's shooting.
The suspect, Thomas Kim, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson. He's being held on $2 million bail.
Luna says two explosive devices were found in Kim's apartment and police rendered them safe. Police also recovered a revolver after arresting Kim.
Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, who had worked for the department for 17 years, was shot and killed.
A second firefighter and another resident at the retirement home were wounded.
