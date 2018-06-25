Police suspect man set fire to target responders in California

Image: Long Beach firefighters gather at Saint Mary Medical Center as they transport the body of Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, June 25, 2018.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Investigators believe a 77-year-old resident set a fire at the California retirement home where he lives to target first responders in a shooting.

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna says that's based off a preliminary investigation conducted after Monday morning's shooting.

The suspect, Thomas Kim, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson. He's being held on $2 million bail.

Luna says two explosive devices were found in Kim's apartment and police rendered them safe. Police also recovered a revolver after arresting Kim.

Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, who had worked for the department for 17 years, was shot and killed.

A second firefighter and another resident at the retirement home were wounded.