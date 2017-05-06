Police: Suspect in officer's shooting found dead at motel

Image: WGN-TV

BRAINTREE, Mass. - A man who authorities say barricaded himself in a Massachusetts motel room after shooting a police officer in the face has been found dead.



The Boston Globe reported that Braintree Police Chief Paul Shastany said at a press conference early Saturday that the officer underwent surgery at a Boston hospital and is expected to survive.



Police said officers were at the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston, to check a person's warrant status Friday night when the person opened fire, hitting the officer.



Witnesses said they heard at least three gunshots. Many rooms at the motel were evacuated and a nearby train station was closed.



Shastany said officers later entered the room and found the suspect dead. Police had no further details later Saturday.