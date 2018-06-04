89°
Police: Suspect in four Phoenix homicides killed himself

Monday, June 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.

Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis says officers evacuated people near the suspect's room before they entered it early Monday morning. Shots were fired as the SWAT team went into the suspect's room but Lewis says officers did not fire any shots. The suspect was identified only as an adult male. Lewis says the suspect has been linked to all four of the killings.

Previously police had said three of the killings were linked and they were investigating whether the fourth death was related to the other killings. The victims were a forensic psychiatrist, two paralegals and a counselor.

