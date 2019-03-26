Police: Suspect accused as posing as college student, raping victims

Photo: WTOP

WASHINGTON - Authorities arrested a Maryland man accused of posing as a Howard University student and allegedly raping multiple teens.

Prosecutors say allegations against 35-year-old Julian Everett date back to at least 2001, including a case in which he was convicted for kidnapping a transgender woman, ABC News reports. Prince George Country Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the suspect posed as a student to "gain credibility the teenagers."

Everett is accused of raping three teens, ages 16 to 18. He was arrested last week on rape and other related charges.

Police said the victims reported going on a date with the suspect and losing consciousness after being given alcohol. Authorities say the victims were then taken to another location where the alleged assaults happened.

At least two of the victims were Howard University students.