Police still looking for missing Slidell man

SLIDELL - Police are still looking for a man who was reported missing more than three months ago.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 40-year-old Tony "Tiger" Bennett was first reported missing on Dec. 13, 2017. Bennett was last seen at a Motel 6 in Slidell that morning.

Police say foul play may be involved in his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slidell Police at 985-646-4347. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.