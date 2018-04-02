82°
Police: St. Louis boy shot and killed his 7-year-old brother
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy by his brother.
Police on Monday identified the victim in Saturday's shooting as Jermon Perry. They say they're still looking into the circumstance surrounding the boy's death, and no charges have been filed.
A preliminary investigation shows that Jermon and two brothers were upstairs in a home while adults, including their parents, were downstairs.
Police believe one of the boys retrieved a gun and fired, striking Jermon in the head. He died at a hospital.
A family spokeswoman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that relatives believe Jermon was shot by a 5-year-old brother who found his father's gun looking for candy and didn't know the difference between a toy and real gun.
