Police: St. Louis boy shot and killed his 7-year-old brother

3 hours 20 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 April 02, 2018 12:26 PM April 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KMOV
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy by his brother.
  
Police on Monday identified the victim in Saturday's shooting as Jermon Perry. They say they're still looking into the circumstance surrounding the boy's death, and no charges have been filed.
  
A preliminary investigation shows that Jermon and two brothers were upstairs in a home while adults, including their parents, were downstairs.
  
Police believe one of the boys retrieved a gun and fired, striking Jermon in the head. He died at a hospital.
  
A family spokeswoman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that relatives believe Jermon was shot by a 5-year-old brother who found his father's gun looking for candy and didn't know the difference between a toy and real gun.
