Police: speed possibly a factor in deadly Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN – State Police say speed is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed a Napoleonville man Sunday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the single vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. on I-12 west at LA 441 in Livingston Parish.

Investigators believe 34-year-old Christopher Lasseigne was traveling at a high rate of speed when he tried to exit onto LA 441. Lasseigne lost control of his pickup and was ejected when the vehicle overturned.

State Police say Lasseigne was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say it is unknown if impairment was also a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.