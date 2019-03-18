Police: Son arrested in fatal Lafayette weekend shooting

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his father Sunday in Lafayette.

According to KATC, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a home on Edison Street in reference to a shots fired call around 3 p.m. At the scene, police found 68-year-old Ernest White Jr. dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities arrested his son 31-year-old Ernest White III. He was charged with first-degree murder, violation of a protective order, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.