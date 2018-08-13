Police: Small plane crashes into Utah house, killing pilot

Photo: Shara Park KSL/Twitter

PAYSON, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a house in Utah, killing the pilot.

Police in the city of Payson south of Salt Lake City tells KSL-TV that two people inside the home weren't hurt in the crash early Monday. Photos and video show a smashed and burned white plane on its back in front of the large, two-story home that partially caught fire.

Only its tail and one wing are mostly intact. A crushed car sits on its side next to the small plane. Police said on Facebook that a road is closed as authorities investigate.

No further details were immediately available.