Police: Small plane crashes into Utah house, killing pilot
PAYSON, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a house in Utah, killing the pilot.
Police in the city of Payson south of Salt Lake City tells KSL-TV that two people inside the home weren't hurt in the crash early Monday. Photos and video show a smashed and burned white plane on its back in front of the large, two-story home that partially caught fire.
Only its tail and one wing are mostly intact. A crushed car sits on its side next to the small plane. Police said on Facebook that a road is closed as authorities investigate.
No further details were immediately available.
Another look from @KSLChopper5 above the scene where a small plane crashed into a house in Payson, UT. Pilot was killed, 2 people inside the home escaped the fire. #Utah #breaking #kslam #nbc #planecrash @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/M44pVvPwFT— Shara Park (@KSLSharaPark) August 13, 2018