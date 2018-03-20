Latest Weather Blog
Police: Shooter killed after attack at Maryland high school
UPDATE: A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him.
St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect, according to the Associated Press.
ST. MARY'S COUNT, Md.- A shooting was reported at a high school early Tuesday morning, according to ABC News 7.
According to an official, three people have been injured, including the shooter.
MORE: Several people shot, injured in incident at Maryland high school, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department says; ATF responding. https://t.co/DChdiid1pK— ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2018
The shooting was reported at Great Mills High School and the incident has been contained, according to authorities. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is at the scene.
Parents are being advised to pick up their children from the Leonardtown High School auditorium and not Great Mills High School.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
#ALERT @mdsp is aware of police activity at Great Mills High School. St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Follow @firstsheriff for updates. They are asking for media to meet at the staging area at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.— MD State Police (@MDSP) March 20, 2018
Notice on @SMCPS_MD's website about the shooting at #GreatMillsHS... parents asked to report to Leonardtown HS #GMM2 @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/m1xdjbBvVJ— Megan Knight (@KnightWMAR) March 20, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Area mayors set to denounce plans for zoo move
-
Crying child wanders into parking lot after being left on school bus...
-
Livingston Fire Dept.'s struggle with lack of funding continues
-
Crawfish could be in short supply for businesses relying on Atchafalaya Basin
-
Brusly looking for missing traffic ticket money