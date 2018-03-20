62°
Police: Shooter killed after attack at Maryland high school

5 hours 47 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 7:50 AM March 20, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

UPDATE: A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him.

St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect, according to the Associated Press.

ST. MARY'S COUNT, Md.- A shooting was reported at a high school early Tuesday morning, according to ABC News 7.

According to an official, three people have been injured, including the shooter.

The shooting was reported at Great Mills High School and the incident has been contained, according to authorities. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is at the scene.

Parents are being advised to pick up their children from the Leonardtown High School auditorium and not Great Mills High School.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

