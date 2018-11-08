Police seize nearly 8 pounds of cocaine in I-10 traffic stop

PORT ALLEN - Two Mississippi men were arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish Thursday morning after state troopers found several pounds of cocaine inside their vehicle.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers pulled over the pickup truck on I-10 near Port Allen around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officers reportedly became suspicious over the course of the stop and asked to search the vehicle. Inside they found what appeared to be three packaged bricks of cocaine. Police say the drugs weighed in at about 8 pounds in total.

The two men inside the truck at the time, 27-year-old Antoni Ducksworth and 40-year-old Cedric Hathorn, were both arrested and booked on drug charges. Both men are Mississippi natives, police said.