Police seize 17 illegally-owned firearms from Ponchatoula home
PONCHATOULA - State police have arrested a man in Tangipahoa Parish after they found 17 illegally-owned firearms inside his home.
According to Louisiana State Police, 61-year-old Edward Sutter is convicted of domestic abuse and is not allowed to own a firearm as a result. However, LSP received word that Sutter was in possession of numerous weapons and executed a search warrant Tuesday in conjunction with Ponchatoula PD and ATF.
In total, officers seized seven rifles, eight handguns, two shotguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from inside the home.
Sutter was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison on 17 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
