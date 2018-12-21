56°
Police seeking woman who allegedly tased man, set his hair on fire
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a woman who allegedly shocked a man with a taser and burned his hair with matches.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the alleged altercation happened Oct. 18. A news release sent Friday said 20-year-old Ladrema Anderson of Baton Rouge is accused of tasing the victim and setting his hair aflame.
Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact police (225)389-4869.
