Police seeking vehicle in connection with death of Zachary man

STAFFORD – Police are seeking a vehicle of interest in connection with the death of a Zachary man who was found dead in a Texas parking lot last week.

On June 20, officers discovered the body of a man, later identified as 47-year-old Spencer Brown Jr. from Zachary, Louisiana, lying on the ground in the parking lot of America's Best Value Inn in Stafford, Texas.

Police say Brown's 18-wheeler truck and trailer were also missing.

Police are now searching for a car identified as a vehicle of interest in the case. The vehicle is a 2000-2004 model, red mustang with a black hood, black trunk, and black convertible top. The vehicle also has a gold strip on the bottom of both doors and alloy wheels.

Brown's missing vehicle tractor is described as a blue and mauve 2007 Peterbilt truck with the Florida license plate number F8947U. The tractor is towing a Cottrell "car hauler" trailer with the Louisiana license plate number L368776.



Police are asking anyone with information to call the Stafford Police Department or Detective Michael Ramirez at 281-261-3991.