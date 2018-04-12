Police seeking vehicle burglar in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle outside a local business Tuesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the burglary happened around 10:45 Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Wooddale Boulevard. Police the thief smashed out the window of a pickup truck and stole a number of undisclosed items.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact police at 225-389-3824.