Police seeking two in connection with Walker area burglaries

Saturday, February 24 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

WALKER - The Walker Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men possibly connected with multiple burglaries in and around the city of Walker.

Walker PD posted a video and pictures of the suspects on their Facebook page Friday night.

No other information was provided in the post. Anyone with information is asked to contact Walker PD through Facebook Private message, or by sending a crime tip by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777 and following the instructions you receive. You can also call at (225) 664-3125.

