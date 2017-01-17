Police seeking suspects who beat victims with baseball bat

CHAUVIN - Terrebonne Parish Police are searching for suspects wanted for beating two victims with a baseball bat in November.

David Chauvin, 28, and Tracey Henry, 42, of Houma are wanted for false imprisonment and obstruction of justice.

TPSO deputies responded to a disturbance at 101 Prosperity St. on Nov. 26, 2016. Upon arrival, police found a male, 33, and a female, 23, who were beaten by multiple supsects with a baseball bat.

According to police, the male victim managed to escape to a nearby home and called the sheriff's office. The female victim was still trapped inside the residence and unable to escape.

Deputies entered the home and found the woman bleeding from her mouth.

Both victims say they were acquaintances with the suspects and know them by name. The altercation allegedly occurred over a theft of medication.

A third suspect, Tracey Lirette, 38, of Chauvin has been arrested aggravated second degree battery, false imprisonment and obstruction of justice.