Police seeking suspected burglar in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE - Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspected burglar in Iberville Parish.
According to the Plaquemine Police Department, Kevin Dorsey has multiple warrants for his arrest in connection with a number of burglaries in the city.
Police say they are offering a reward to anyone who can help locate and arrest Dorsey.
Anyone with information should contact Plaquemine police at (225)687-9273.