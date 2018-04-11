76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police seeking suspected burglar in Iberville Parish

2 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, April 11 2018 Apr 11, 2018 April 11, 2018 2:15 PM April 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PLAQUEMINE - Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspected burglar in Iberville Parish.

According to the Plaquemine Police Department, Kevin Dorsey has multiple warrants for his arrest in connection with a number of burglaries in the city.

Police say they are offering a reward to anyone who can help locate and arrest Dorsey.

Anyone with information should contact Plaquemine police at (225)687-9273.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days