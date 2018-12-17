Police seeking suspect who allegedly raped woman after having drinks

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped a woman after a night of drinking.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Justin Jermaine Carter is accused of raping the 29-year-old victim on Sept. 25. Investigators believe the assault happened after the two had drinks at a local business.

Police say DNA evidence linked Carter to the crime.

Anyone with any information on Carter's whereabouts is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 389-3853.