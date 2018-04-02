Police seeking suspect vehicle after hit-and-run involving pedestrian on E McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that fled the scene after striking a pedestrian on East McKinley Street Monday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 1 p.m. on East McKinley near Highland Road.

Police say the victim was walking east alongside the road when a vehicle, believed to be an older blue compact vehicle, left the roadway and ran into him. The victim was later taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect vehicle, which fled the scene.