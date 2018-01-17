Police seeking suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crime happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Chase bank on Monterrey Boulevard.

Police a black male suspect walked into the bank with a handgun and demanded money. Officers say he grabbed cash from the registers before fleeing the scene.

The robber had a dark complexion, was 40-50 years of age, about 5’10” in height, 170lbs, wearing a green hoodie sweatshirt with a small circle emblem on the left side and blue work slacks.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.